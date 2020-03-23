Investors have great interest in Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT), Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares are -43.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.38% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.52% down YTD and -38.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.61% and -42.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the CSLT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 08, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CSLT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.69. The forecasts give the Castlight Health Inc. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.6% or 33.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, down -7.50% from -$0.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 113 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,812,742 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 454,952. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 661,590 and 129,733 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bondurant William, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 40,000 shares worth $34636.0 at $0.87 per share on Mar 10. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 75,000 CSLT shares valued at $61688.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $0.82 per share. Van Zant Kenny (Director) bought 9,140 shares at $1.01 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $9231.0 while Van Zant Kenny, (Director) bought 240,860 shares on Mar 03 for $249121.0 with each share fetching $1.03.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), on the other hand, is trading around $14.79 with a market cap of $1.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AKR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$5.21 million. This represented a 106.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $76.14 million.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $127.18 million, significantly higher than the $96.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$192.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Acadia Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 54,459 shares. Insider sales totaled 29,121 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 583.1k shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 76.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acadia Realty Trust having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.9 million shares worth more than $412.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 19.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.17 million and represent 16.16% of shares outstanding.