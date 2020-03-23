Companies

Investors have great interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

By Sue Brooks

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE: EVV) shares are -33.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.73% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.05% and -35.01% over the month.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.30 with a market cap of $49.88M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 95.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 968,760 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,191 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 90.42k shares after the latest sales, with -120.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.30% with a share float percentage of 137.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Onconova Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.

