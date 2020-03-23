Investors have great interest in McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) shares are -26.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.87% or -$1.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.75% and -23.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the MKC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 19, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the MKC stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $124.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $153.10. The forecasts give the McCormick & Company Incorporated stock a price target range of $185.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $123.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.68% or -1.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $1.04, down from the $1.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.24, up 2.00% from $5.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 141,656 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 108,102. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 39,679 and 20,851 in purchases and sales respectively.

Manzone Lisa, a Sr. VP Global Human Relations at the company, sold 2,800 shares worth $467727.0 at $167.05 per share on Oct 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 MKC shares valued at $842975.0 on Oct 07. The shares were sold at $168.59 per share. PRESTON MARGARET M V (Director) sold 2,402 shares at $161.23 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $387266.0 while MANGAN MICHAEL D, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Aug 16 for $850000.0 with each share fetching $170.00.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), on the other hand, is trading around $28.81 with a market cap of $127.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 4.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HSBC Holdings plc having a total of 443 institutions that hold shares in the company.