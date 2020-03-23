Investors have great interest in VMware Inc. (VMW), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares are -30.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.52% or $5.53 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.00% and -34.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the VMW stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 06, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the VMW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $105.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $163.32. The forecasts give the VMware Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.14% or 11.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.50% in the current quarter to $1.26, down from the $1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.54, up 11.20% from $6.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.47 and $1.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 104 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 704,098 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,044,568. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 431,521 and 29,924 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rowe Zane, a Chief Financial Officer & EVP at the company, sold 6,509 shares worth $965907.0 at $148.40 per share on Dec 06. The EVP Worldwide Sales & Services had earlier sold another 2,075 VMW shares valued at $319965.0 on Dec 12. The shares were sold at $154.20 per share. RAMASWAMI RAJIV (COO, Products & Cloud Services) sold 14,862 shares at $163.57 per share on Nov 04 for a total of $2.43 million while Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu), (COO, Products & Cloud Services) sold 24,712 shares on Nov 04 for $4.04 million with each share fetching $163.53.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), on the other hand, is trading around $13.69 with a market cap of $722.97M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -9.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Cincinnati Bell Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 81,959 shares. Insider sales totaled 87,659 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 47.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cincinnati Bell Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company.