Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Vs. PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Which Is Riskier?

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares are -37.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.68% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.75% down YTD and -40.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.01% and -57.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2019, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the NVTA stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 07, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the NVTA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.08. The forecasts give the Invitae Corporation stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.28% or 66.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.82, down from the -$0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.24, up 52.30% from -$2.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.11 and -$0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 632,191 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 463,926. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 632,191 and 186,778 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brida Thomas, a General Counsel at the company, sold 9,226 shares worth $108775.0 at $11.79 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 11,056 NVTA shares valued at $130350.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $11.79 per share. George Sean E (President & CEO) sold 11,655 shares at $11.79 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $137412.0 while Nussbaum Robert L, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,684 shares on Mar 16 for $125964.0 with each share fetching $11.79.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), on the other hand, is trading around $19.07 with a market cap of $1.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -32.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $51.68 million. This represented a -12.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $45.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $435.4 million from $420.0 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $227.38 million while total current assets were at $404.99 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $173000.0, significantly higher than the -$5.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at PagerDuty Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 404,188 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,053,300 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 542.47k shares after the latest sales, with -101.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.20% with a share float percentage of 59.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.3 million shares worth more than $170.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C., with the investment firm holding over 7.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.06 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.