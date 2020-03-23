Is Aegon N.V. (AEG) a good stock to buy now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -47.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $4.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.43% off the consensus price target high of $6.17 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 28.31% higher than the price target low of $3.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is -19.09% and -35.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.11 million and changing 11.74% at the moment leaves the stock -44.42% off its SMA200. AEG registered -53.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.27.

The stock witnessed a -40.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.60%, and is 4.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.99% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $6.15B and $76.08B in sales. and $76.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.02 and Fwd P/E is 2.77. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.22% and -55.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Aegon N.V. (AEG), with institutional investors hold 8.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.59B, and float is at 2.09B with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 8.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 114.19 million shares valued at $517.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the AEG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 5.79 million shares valued at $26.25 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 5.54 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $25.09 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $25.04 million.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -71.79% down over the past 12 months. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -43.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.