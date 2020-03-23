Is Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) is 5.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.51 and a high of $29.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.29% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.87% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.36, the stock is -16.57% and -13.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 25.17% at the moment leaves the stock 7.69% off its SMA200. BCEL registered a gain of 44.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.92.

The stock witnessed a -30.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.22%, and is -3.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.99% over the week and 18.75% over the month.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $466.10M. Distance from 52-week low is 72.03% and -44.26% from its 52-week high.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atreca Inc. (BCEL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atreca Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Atreca Inc. (BCEL), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.78% while institutional investors hold 88.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.49M, and float is at 14.60M with Short Float at 8.53%. Institutions hold 82.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 3.53 million shares valued at $54.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.96% of the BCEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.37 million shares valued at $52.18 million to account for 15.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 1.73 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $26.82 million, while EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $22.92 million.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Atreca Inc. (BCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Orwin John A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Orwin John A bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $12.79 per share for a total of $76740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Atreca Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Greenberg Norman Michael (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $24.07 per share for $360984.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Cavet Guy (Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 7,100 shares at an average price of $20.64 for $146538.0. The insider now directly holds 87,758 shares of Atreca Inc. (BCEL).