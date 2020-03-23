Is Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) a good stock to buy now?

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is 5.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.45% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 16.34% and 14.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 15.83% at the moment leaves the stock -10.09% off its SMA200. ENZ registered 6.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.09.

The stock witnessed a 25.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.92%, and is 6.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.05% over the week and 20.29% over the month.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has around 460 employees, a market worth around $156.24M and $80.20M in sales. and $80.20M in sales Current P/E ratio is 84.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.21% and -42.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enzo Biochem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $20.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ), with 3.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.71% while institutional investors hold 74.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.20M, and float is at 43.89M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 68.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 5.62 million shares valued at $14.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the ENZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Evermore Global Advisors, LLC with 4.01 million shares valued at $10.54 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.7 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $9.73 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.52% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $9.41 million.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLEMENS PETER J IV, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CLEMENS PETER J IV bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $8800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Enzo Biochem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that CLEMENS PETER J IV (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $2.21 per share for $13260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11000.0 shares of the ENZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP (10% Owner) acquired 9,700 shares at an average price of $3.11 for $30167.0. The insider now directly holds 5,620,681 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ).

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -16.05% down over the past 12 months. RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is -38.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.03.