Is EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Getting More Institutional Investors?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) is -43.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The EZPW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 40.92% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is -13.04% and -26.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 6.96% at the moment leaves the stock -43.94% off its SMA200. EZPW registered -59.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

The stock witnessed a -24.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.19%, and is -10.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.30% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $236.43M and $854.00M in sales. and $854.00M in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.66 and Fwd P/E is 4.38. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.28% and -65.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EZCORP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $227.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in EZCORP Inc. (EZPW), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.60% while institutional investors hold 104.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.57M, and float is at 49.79M with Short Float at 14.10%. Institutions hold 98.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.67 million shares valued at $59.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.47% of the EZPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lafitte Capital Management, LP with 5.4 million shares valued at $36.83 million to account for 10.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.28 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $29.2 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $21.81 million.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading -33.62% down over the past 12 months. FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) is -26.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.76.