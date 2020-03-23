Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) is -58.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.85 and a high of $39.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The GGAL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.59% off the consensus price target high of $54.89 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 24.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.81, the stock is -38.58% and -48.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 11.64% at the moment leaves the stock -62.83% off its SMA200. GGAL registered -75.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.22.

The stock witnessed a -52.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.96%, and is -26.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.20% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has around 10027 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $1.56B in sales. and $1.56B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.66 and Fwd P/E is 1.24. Distance from 52-week low is 16.41% and -82.64% from its 52-week high.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $508.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), with institutional investors hold 25.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.17M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 25.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.52 million shares valued at $89.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.82% of the GGAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 3.34 million shares valued at $54.21 million to account for 2.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INCA Investments, LLC which holds 2.09 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $33.91 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.93% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $17.33 million.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) that is trading -41.44% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -57.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.46% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.