Is Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) a good stock to buy now?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is -60.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $36.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The HGV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.79% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.1% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.42, the stock is -39.88% and -53.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 16.09% at the moment leaves the stock -57.53% off its SMA200. HGV registered -57.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.53.

The stock witnessed a -58.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.48%, and is -29.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.91% over the week and 14.75% over the month.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has around 9110 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $1.84B in sales. and $1.84B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.52 and Fwd P/E is 4.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.08% and -63.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $445.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Top Institutional Holders

304 institutions hold shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), with 661.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 95.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.33M, and float is at 82.56M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 95.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.72 million shares valued at $265.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.03% of the HGV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.62 million shares valued at $261.91 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 7.0 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $240.63 million, while Zimmer Partners, LP holds 7.29% of the shares totaling 6.24 million with a market value of $214.57 million.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hollkamp Barbara L. SEC filings show that Hollkamp Barbara L. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $34.90 per share for a total of $69800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49547.0 shares.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Hollkamp Barbara L. sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $33.56 per share for $67120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51547.0 shares of the HGV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Hollkamp Barbara L. disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $27.76 for $55520.0. The insider now directly holds 53,547 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -34.57% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -64.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.