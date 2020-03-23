Is Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is -21.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.21 and a high of $139.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The IIPR stock was last observed hovering at around $51.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.14% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.41% off the consensus price target high of $151.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.29% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.78, the stock is -28.24% and -31.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 15.76% at the moment leaves the stock -34.96% off its SMA200. IIPR registered -33.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.75.

The stock witnessed a -44.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.22%, and is -16.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.00% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $44.70M in sales. and $44.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 30.41 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 48.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.67% and -57.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $20.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 171.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 143.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 229.80% in year-over-year returns.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR), with 500.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.94% while institutional investors hold 54.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.96M, and float is at 16.54M with Short Float at 17.65%. Institutions hold 53.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.96 million shares valued at $148.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.51% of the IIPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.31 million shares valued at $99.56 million to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Times Square Capital Management, LLC which holds 559825.0 shares representing 3.29% and valued at over $42.47 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 430975.0 with a market value of $32.7 million.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kreitzer Gary A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kreitzer Gary A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $58.60 per share for a total of $117195.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35575.0 shares.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Curran Mary A (Director) bought a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $70.16 per share for $52620.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1805.0 shares of the IIPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Gold Alan D (Executive Chairman) acquired 1,600 shares at an average price of $72.16 for $115460.0. The insider now directly holds 325,864 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -34.57% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -64.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.03% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.55.