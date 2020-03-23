Is there a cornucopia of returns in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) And Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares are -15.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.03% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.78% and -19.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2019, Oppenheimer recommended the CRBP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on April 05, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the CRBP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.80. The forecasts give the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.61% or 73.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.90% in the current quarter to -$0.42, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.77, down -75.90% from -$1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and -$0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 57,398 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,746 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Discordia Robert Paul, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, bought 2,840 shares worth $10054.0 at $3.54 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 4,300 CRBP shares valued at $15007.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $3.49 per share. White Barbara (Chief Medical Officer) bought 15,606 shares at $3.63 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $56650.0 while Millian Craig Stuart, (Chief Commercial Officer) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 17 for $8500.0 with each share fetching $4.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS), on the other hand, is trading around $48.81 with a market cap of $9.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 91,983 shares. Insider sales totaled 131,886 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.14M shares after the latest sales, with 1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 173.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. having a total of 585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.8 million shares worth more than $1.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 16.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 billion and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.