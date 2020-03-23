Is there a cornucopia of returns in MPLX LP (MPLX) And Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) shares are -53.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.08% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.11% and -50.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Raymond James recommended the MPLX stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MPLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.00. The forecasts give the MPLX LP stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.5% or 26.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.80% in the current quarter to $0.58, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.37, up 0.30% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 323,345,652 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,619. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,635 and 40,895 in purchases and sales respectively.

Heminger Gary R., a Chairman, CEO at the company, bought 12,600 shares worth $345499.0 at $27.42 per share on Aug 08. The Director had earlier bought another 18,800 MPLX shares valued at $513259.0 on Aug 09. The shares were bought at $27.30 per share. Heminger Gary R. (Chairman, CEO) bought 30,000 shares at $27.09 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $812580.0 while SANDMAN DAN D, (Director) bought 36,630 shares on Aug 07 for $998534.0 with each share fetching $27.26.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), on the other hand, is trading around $6.74 with a market cap of $168.97M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 412,334 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,619 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -40.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 34.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.50% with a share float percentage of 18.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Optoelectronics Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $35.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.91 million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.