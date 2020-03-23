Is there a cornucopia of returns in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) And HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are 15.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.83% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.81% and -18.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 27, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the NLOK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $16.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.64. The forecasts give the NortonLifeLock Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.26% or -21.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 212.50% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, down -48.00% from $0.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 142 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,871,521 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,059,899. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,785 and 2,586 in purchases and sales respectively.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), on the other hand, is trading around $117.79 with a market cap of $5.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $198.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at HubSpot Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 360,753 shares. Insider sales totaled 108,286 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -48.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.5M shares after the latest sales, with 12.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 40.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HubSpot Inc. having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.21 million shares worth more than $826.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 12.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $621.62 million and represent 9.06% of shares outstanding.