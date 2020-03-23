Is there a cornucopia of returns in VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) And Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares are -43.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.92% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.39% down YTD and -17.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.86% and -47.72% over the month.

On November 01, 2017, Canaccord Genuity recommended the VBIV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 16, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the VBIV stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.25. The forecasts give the VBI Vaccines Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.4% or 74.0%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -36.80% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.88, up 4.00% from -$0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,507,125 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Beattie Nell, a Chief Business Officer at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $4822.0 at $0.48 per share on Oct 01. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier bought another 40,000 VBIV shares valued at $20000.0 on Oct 04. The shares were bought at $0.50 per share. McNulty Christopher (CFO and Head of BD) bought 12,000 shares at $0.47 per share on Oct 01 for a total of $5676.0 while Baxter Jeff, (CEO, President) bought 150,000 shares on Sep 30 for $75450.0 with each share fetching $0.50.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), on the other hand, is trading around $5.67 with a market cap of $5.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

PAA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $269.0 million. This represented a 97.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.68 billion from $28.38 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.5 billion, significantly lower than the $2.61 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.32 billion.

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 168,805 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,863,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 285.96M shares after the latest sales, with 5.80% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.60% with a share float percentage of 442.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 42.11 million shares worth more than $774.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 38.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.36 million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.