Is Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) a good stock to buy now?

Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is -44.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $12.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The VSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -56.08% and -56.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing 8.65% at the moment leaves the stock -48.97% off its SMA200. VSLR registered -21.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -49.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.86.

The stock witnessed a -68.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.93%, and is -35.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.81% over the week and 14.57% over the month.

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) has around 2542 employees, a market worth around $612.77M and $341.00M in sales. and $341.00M in sales Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.81% and -69.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivint Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $82.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -535.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR), with 5.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.51% while institutional investors hold 102.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.43M, and float is at 116.48M with Short Float at 9.90%. Institutions hold 98.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 74.36 million shares valued at $539.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 59.89% of the VSLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 14.53 million shares valued at $105.48 million to account for 11.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 4.37 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $31.72 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 3.6 million with a market value of $26.17 million.

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christiansen Bryan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Christiansen Bryan sold 472 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $3918.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148384.0 shares.

Vivint Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Allred L. Chance (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 9,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $11.00 per share for $99666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 173228.0 shares of the VSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Plagemann Thomas G. (CCO; EVP, Capital Markets) disposed off 3,107 shares at an average price of $10.99 for $34156.0. The insider now directly holds 118,088 shares of Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR).

Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading -32.41% down over the past 12 months. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is -20.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.36.