It makes sense to watch Atlantica Yield plc (AY) And Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: AY) shares are -20.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.21% or $1.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.82% down YTD and -19.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.92% and -34.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2019, Citigroup recommended the AY stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on January 15, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.00. The forecasts give the Atlantica Yield plc stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.79% or 22.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, up 9.50% from $0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.99 for the next year.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.35 with a market cap of $2.32M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SINT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.87 million. This represented a -982.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $173000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.75 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$17.80 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $10.6 million from $11.28 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.32 million, significantly higher than the -$7.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Sintx Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 124.99k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 6.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sintx Technologies Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.