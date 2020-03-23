It makes sense to watch RadNet Inc. (RDNT) And Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares are -59.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.22% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.65% down YTD and -56.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.91% and -63.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 14, 2018, Raymond James recommended the RDNT stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 15, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the RDNT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.17. The forecasts give the RadNet Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.3% or 65.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, up 3.40% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 165,444 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 376,811. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 109,266 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HAMES NORMAN R, a President, Western Operations at the company, sold 9,673 shares worth $189784.0 at $19.62 per share on Dec 13. The President, Western Operations had earlier sold another 10,327 RDNT shares valued at $195436.0 on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $18.92 per share. CRUES JOHN V (Medical Director) sold 20,000 shares at $18.01 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $360200.0 while CRUES JOHN V, (Medical Director) sold 20,000 shares on Nov 15 for $355600.0 with each share fetching $17.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC), on the other hand, is trading around $79.87 with a market cap of $42.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $117.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.0 million. This represented a 99.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.26 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.36 billion, significantly lower than the $2.43 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.94 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 680,810 shares. Insider sales totaled 615,860 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 967.48k shares after the latest sales, with 40.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 502.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. having a total of 1,271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 41.65 million shares worth more than $4.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 39.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.36 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.