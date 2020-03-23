It makes sense to watch SVMK Inc. (SVMK) And Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares are -38.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.28% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.39% and -46.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the SVMK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 15, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SVMK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.29. The forecasts give the SVMK Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.19% or 38.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, up 23.30% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 93 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,338,188 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,774,472. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,123,686 and 874,833 in purchases and sales respectively.

Patel Dharti, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 2,236 shares worth $46719.0 at $20.89 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier sold another 45,000 SVMK shares valued at $804218.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $17.87 per share. Cantieri Rebecca (Chief People Officer) sold 5,284 shares at $20.90 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $110460.0 while Schoenstein John S, (Chief Sales Officer) sold 7,457 shares on Feb 20 for $155902.0 with each share fetching $20.91.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.31 with a market cap of $5.41M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Ocugen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.08M shares after the latest sales, with 28.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.20% with a share float percentage of 13.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.