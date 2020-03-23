It makes sense to watch Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) And US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares are -48.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.68% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.29% down YTD and -48.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.68% and -37.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Citigroup recommended the VNDA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 16, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VNDA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.20. The forecasts give the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.66% or -20.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.30% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 9.10% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 670,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 454,191. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 180,000 and 76,692 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams Timothy, a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 1,237 shares worth $13004.0 at $10.51 per share on Mar 03. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 5,889 VNDA shares valued at $63359.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $10.76 per share. Birznieks Gunther (SVP, Business Development) sold 5,535 shares at $10.66 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $58984.0 while Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, (President and CEO) sold 5,152 shares on Mar 03 for $56544.0 with each share fetching $10.98.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD), on the other hand, is trading around $12.99 with a market cap of $3.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

USFD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.05 billion. This represented a 84.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.29 billion from $11.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $760.0 million, significantly higher than the $609.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $502.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at US Foods Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 286,200 shares. Insider sales totaled 280,428 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.1M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 218.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with US Foods Holding Corp. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.06 million shares worth more than $840.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $749.24 million and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.