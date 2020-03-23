LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) up -80.57% since start of the year

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is -78.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $12.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 59.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -61.76% and -71.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 13.20% at the moment leaves the stock -76.46% off its SMA200. LTM registered -80.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

The stock witnessed a -74.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.18%, and is -54.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.71% over the week and 13.64% over the month.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) has around 41729 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $10.07B in sales. and $10.07B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.10 and Fwd P/E is 5.37. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.43% and -81.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $2.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM), with institutional investors hold 4.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 740.59M, and float is at 291.39M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 4.28% of the Float.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) that is trading -62.45% down over the past 12 months. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is -62.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.