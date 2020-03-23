LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Vs. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Which Is Riskier?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares are -36.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.06% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.26% down YTD and -31.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.18% and -33.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 09, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the LX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, China Renaissance had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 06, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $120.78. The forecasts give the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $167.16 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $83.20. The two limits represent an upside potential of 94.76% or 89.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $4.27, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $14.03, up 872.10% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.84 and $3.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.66 for the next year.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), on the other hand, is trading around $4.61 with a market cap of $196.34M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPRE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $32.54 million. This represented a 86.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $246.72 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.7 billion from $1.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.53 million, significantly lower than the $38.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$85.01 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Green Plains Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 745,778 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.52M shares after the latest sales, with -30.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 33.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Green Plains Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.54 million shares worth more than $85.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the investment firm holding over 3.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.48 million and represent 10.23% of shares outstanding.