Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is -87.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.75% higher than the price target low of $1.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -21.91% and -53.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 11.79% at the moment leaves the stock -80.15% off its SMA200. ACST registered -70.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5700.

The stock witnessed a -44.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.96%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.24% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $28.24M. Distance from 52-week low is 25.20% and -89.84% from its 52-week high.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), with 8.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.30% while institutional investors hold 6.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.21M, and float is at 81.82M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 6.05% of the Float.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -35.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.91% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.