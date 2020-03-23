Finance

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

By Winifred Gerald

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is -87.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.75% higher than the price target low of $1.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -21.91% and -53.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 11.79% at the moment leaves the stock -80.15% off its SMA200. ACST registered -70.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5700.

The stock witnessed a -44.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.96%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.24% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $28.24M. Distance from 52-week low is 25.20% and -89.84% from its 52-week high.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), with 8.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.30% while institutional investors hold 6.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.21M, and float is at 81.82M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 6.05% of the Float.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -35.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.91% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.

Finance

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), Mimecast Limited (MIME)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares are 14.14% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.73% or $1.3 higher in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Unsafe At Current Price? – Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), National Instruments Corporation (NATI)

Andrew Francis - 0
Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares are -68.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.40% or $0.05 higher in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Dissecting 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Winifred Gerald - 0
21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is 84.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high...
Read more

Read More

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) up -41.18% since start of the year

Finance Richard Addington - 0
CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is -33.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.73 and a high of...
Read more

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) makes -5.69% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is 4.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $335.53 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Facebook Inc. (FB) And Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Among Headliners

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are -11.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.20% or -$4.08 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Unsafe At Current Price? – Quorum Health Corporation (QHC), Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)

News Richard Addington - 0
Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares are 14.58% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -56.18% or -$0.62 lower in the latest...
Read more

Volatility Returns To Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares are -5.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.52% or $1.22 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us