Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Avalara Inc. (AVLR)

Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) is -15.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.04 and a high of $96.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVLR stock was last observed hovering at around $57.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.11% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.33% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 34.74% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.00, the stock is -19.03% and -25.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 7.10% at the moment leaves the stock -20.29% off its SMA200. AVLR registered 9.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.74.

The stock witnessed a -30.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.47%, and is -15.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.47% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) has around 2601 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $382.40M in sales. and $382.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 2214.29. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.89% and -36.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalara Inc. (AVLR) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avalara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $108.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.60% in year-over-year returns.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Top Institutional Holders

355 institutions hold shares in Avalara Inc. (AVLR), with 4.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.27% while institutional investors hold 87.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.83M, and float is at 72.98M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 82.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.66 million shares valued at $414.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.26% of the AVLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 5.41 million shares valued at $396.1 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.3 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $241.45 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $228.98 million.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Avalara Inc. (AVLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McFarlane Scott M. SEC filings show that McFarlane Scott M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $73.20 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748957.0 shares.

Avalara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Manning Daniel E. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 12,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $83.47 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7001.0 shares of the AVLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, INGRAM WILLIAM disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $91.01 for $2.28 million. The insider now directly holds 979 shares of Avalara Inc. (AVLR).