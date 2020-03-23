Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) is -21.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $13.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The RESI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.8% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is -18.98% and -17.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 8.67% at the moment leaves the stock -17.92% off its SMA200. RESI registered -5.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.75.

The stock witnessed a -23.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.86%, and is -22.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.44% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $531.71M and $207.00M in sales. and $207.00M in sales Profit margin for the company is -50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.40% and -27.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Front Yard Residential Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $54.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.81% while institutional investors hold 86.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.10M, and float is at 49.19M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 78.89% of the Float.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Deer Park Road Management Comp, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 192,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $8.99 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.43 million shares.

Front Yard Residential Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Deer Park Road Management Comp (10% Owner) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $12.05 per share for $301218.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.24 million shares of the RESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Deer Park Road Management Comp (10% Owner) acquired 21,644 shares at an average price of $12.27 for $265537.0. The insider now directly holds 6,213,410 shares of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI).