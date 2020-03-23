Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -84.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.43% off the consensus price target high of $29.14 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 48.81% higher than the price target low of $5.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is -67.79% and -79.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 15.77% at the moment leaves the stock -83.13% off its SMA200. GOL registered -81.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.48.

The stock witnessed a -82.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.89%, and is -41.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.25% over the week and 17.22% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 16113 employees, a market worth around $576.00M and $2.88B in sales. and $2.88B in sales Fwd P/E is 1.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.81% and -88.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $788.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), with institutional investors hold 19.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.45M, and float is at 79.50M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 19.08% of the Float.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -57.55% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -62.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.43% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.