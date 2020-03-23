Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) up -48.91% since start of the year

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 47.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -2.73% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing 29.63% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. MRNS registered -48.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.04.

The stock witnessed a -30.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.00%, and is 35.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.00% over the week and 17.87% over the month.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $222.85M. Distance from 52-week low is 172.73% and -61.11% from its 52-week high.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Analyst Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), with 541.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 68.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.12M, and float is at 86.17M with Short Float at 6.17%. Institutions hold 68.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lion Point Capital, LP with over 6.37 million shares valued at $13.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.35% of the MRNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.2 million shares valued at $13.39 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC which holds 5.94 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $12.84 million, while VHCP Management III, LLC holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 5.02 million with a market value of $10.83 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Edward F, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Smith Edward F sold 2,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $2.05 per share for a total of $4879.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17717.0 shares.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Braunstein Scott (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $1.25 per share for $125000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the MRNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Smith Edward F (CFO) disposed off 24,211 shares at an average price of $5.03 for $121781.0. The insider now directly holds 20,097 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS): Who are the competitors?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is -74.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.26% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.