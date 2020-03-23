Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) is attracting new Institutional Money

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) is -17.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -39.47% and -53.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 8.82% at the moment leaves the stock -64.74% off its SMA200. MGEN registered -88.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -56.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1100.

The stock witnessed a -56.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.06%, and is -19.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.38% over the week and 17.90% over the month.

and $4.10M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 27.01% and -89.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $580k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -73.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.10% in year-over-year returns.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN), with 3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.66% while institutional investors hold 18.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.49M, and float is at 43.18M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 17.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. with over 3.14 million shares valued at $1.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.92% of the MGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.89 million shares valued at $1.39 million to account for 5.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 651343.0 shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $312579.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.87% of the shares totaling 464033.0 with a market value of $222689.0.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -16.05% down over the past 12 months. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -31.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -130.48% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.