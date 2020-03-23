Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) And Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Among Headliners

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) shares are -31.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.54% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.59% and -34.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 06, 2019, Compass Point recommended the MNR stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on December 18, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MNR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.50. The forecasts give the Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.11% or 29.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.32, up 10.60% from $0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 105 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 181,641 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 115,311. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,573 and 20,703 in purchases and sales respectively.

Molke Richard P, a VP of Asset Management at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $170000.0 at $17.00 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 776 MNR shares valued at $8694.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $11.20 per share. LANDY MICHAEL P (President and CEO) bought 300 shares at $10.46 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $3138.0 while LANDY MICHAEL P, (President and CEO) bought 900 shares on Mar 17 for $9477.0 with each share fetching $10.53.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), on the other hand, is trading around $3.56 with a market cap of $750.66M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Frank’s International N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 187,181 shares. Insider sales totaled 558,843 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 128.59M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.30% with a share float percentage of 97.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frank’s International N.V. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.34 million shares worth more than $105.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 19.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.89 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.