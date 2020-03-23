New Big Money Means Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is -56.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $8.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is -36.98% and -48.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 8.21% at the moment leaves the stock -50.68% off its SMA200. ARCO registered -56.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20.

The stock witnessed a -51.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.27%, and is -29.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.23% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has around 78691 employees, a market worth around $778.89M and $3.03B in sales. and $3.03B in sales Current P/E ratio is 42.38 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.96% and -57.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), with 8.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 83.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.79M, and float is at 115.96M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 79.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nuveen Asset Management with over 20.55 million shares valued at $166.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.63% of the ARCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 8.61 million shares valued at $69.76 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INCA Investments, LLC which holds 5.55 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $44.93 million, while Moerus Capital Management, LLC holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 5.25 million with a market value of $42.5 million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -70.45% down over the past 12 months. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is -20.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 896750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.