New Big Money Means Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is -62.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.10 and a high of $131.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The VAC stock was last observed hovering at around $41.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.51% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.91% off the consensus price target high of $157.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 45.77% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.81, the stock is -44.14% and -55.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 18.18% at the moment leaves the stock -54.63% off its SMA200. VAC registered -49.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -54.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.37.

The stock witnessed a -61.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.84%, and is -44.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.14% over the week and 16.83% over the month.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $4.36B in sales. and $4.36B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 4.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.16% and -62.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.9 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Top Institutional Holders

462 institutions hold shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC), with 4.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.93% while institutional investors hold 95.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.53M, and float is at 36.48M with Short Float at 5.12%. Institutions hold 84.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.62 million shares valued at $595.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.17% of the VAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.33 million shares valued at $428.8 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 3.04 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $390.81 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $349.83 million.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Activity

A total of 207 insider transactions have happened at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 106 and purchases happening 101 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEISZ STEPHEN P, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that WEISZ STEPHEN P sold 44,907 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $123.20 per share for a total of $5.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218712.0 shares.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Miller Brian E. (ExecVP,Chief Sales&Mkting Off.) sold a total of 15,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $129.95 per share for $1.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19034.0 shares of the VAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Hunter James H. IV (Exec. VP & General Counsel) disposed off 12,454 shares at an average price of $127.43 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 45,326 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is trading -73.53% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -74.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.42% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.32.