New Big Money Means RPT Realty (RPT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is -56.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $15.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $13.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 45.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.53, the stock is -43.66% and -51.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 13.17% at the moment leaves the stock -50.78% off its SMA200. RPT registered -44.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.24.

The stock witnessed a -55.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.46%, and is -37.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.56% over the week and 9.70% over the month.

RPT Realty (RPT) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $608.99M and $234.10M in sales. and $234.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.01 and Fwd P/E is 68.74. Profit margin for the company is 36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.79% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

RPT Realty (RPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPT Realty (RPT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPT Realty is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $57.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 635.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

RPT Realty (RPT) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in RPT Realty (RPT), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.29% while institutional investors hold 110.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.26M, and float is at 78.53M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 107.80% of the Float.

RPT Realty (RPT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at RPT Realty (RPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FEDERICO RICHARD L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FEDERICO RICHARD L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $10500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15258.0 shares.

RPT Realty disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that FEDERICO RICHARD L (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $12.32 per share for $36960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14258.0 shares of the RPT stock.