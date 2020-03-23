New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Vs. Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI): Updated Outlook

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) shares are -56.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.85% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.02% and -60.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, Compass Point recommended the NRZ stock is a Buy, while earlier, Argus had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 31, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the NRZ stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.18. The forecasts give the New Residential Investment Corp. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.95% or 58.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.30% in the current quarter to $0.52, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.14, up 4.60% from $2.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.45 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 572,100 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 348,483. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,040 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LENEHAN PAMELA F, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $55310.0 at $5.53 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 NRZ shares valued at $60273.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $6.03 per share. Sloves Andrew (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $11.00 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $11000.0 while Tyson Alan L., (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 18 for $50100.0 with each share fetching $5.01.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), on the other hand, is trading around $19.76 with a market cap of $828.34M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Renewable Energy Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 89,614 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,871 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.21M shares after the latest sales, with 8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 37.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Renewable Energy Group Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.75 million shares worth more than $181.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.46 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.