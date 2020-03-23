Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Vs. Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG): Updated Outlook

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) shares are -68.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.13% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.22% and -54.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Imperial Capital recommended the NOG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.61. The forecasts give the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock a price target range of $5.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.02% or 26.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 42.80% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,219,575 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,551,416. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,775,437 and 558,095 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), on the other hand, is trading around $9.62 with a market cap of $1.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Kite Realty Group Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 77,903 shares. Insider sales totaled 45,351 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 641.64k shares after the latest sales, with 13.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 83.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kite Realty Group Trust having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company.