Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) And New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Among Headliners

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) shares are -47.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.72% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +68.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.40% down YTD and -44.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.33% and -49.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Mizuho recommended the OHI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 22, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the OHI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.10. The forecasts give the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.22% or 37.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.66, up 11.00% from $1.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 70,653 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 438,152. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,000 and 203,956 in purchases and sales respectively.

CALLEN CRAIG R, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $102240.0 at $25.56 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 OHI shares valued at $97650.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $19.53 per share. PICKETT C TAYLOR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,200 shares at $44.55 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $365310.0 while PICKETT C TAYLOR, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 45,756 shares on Feb 20 for $2.01 million with each share fetching $43.92.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), on the other hand, is trading around $6.15 with a market cap of $595.49M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NMFC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $64.4 million. This represented a 12.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $73.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$718.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at New Mountain Finance Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 493,850 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Mountain Finance Corporation having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company.