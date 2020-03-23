Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) makes -31.87% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -55.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -48.91% and -54.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 12.88% at the moment leaves the stock -55.46% off its SMA200. ORC registered -61.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -53.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.89.

The stock witnessed a -59.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.66%, and is -31.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 49.14% over the week and 17.77% over the month.

and $118.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.00 and Fwd P/E is 2.77. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.90% and -62.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $17.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), with 254.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 36.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.89M, and float is at 64.86M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 36.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.92 million shares valued at $34.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the ORC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.63 million shares valued at $21.22 million to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.62 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $15.33 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $14.68 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Haas G Hunter IV, the company’s CFO, CIO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Haas G Hunter IV bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $95027.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94568.0 shares.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Cauley Robert E (CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.85 per share for $96178.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 102252.0 shares of the ORC stock.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -59.80% down over the past 12 months. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -64.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.08% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.