Phreesia Inc. (PHR) makes -0.89% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is -24.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $34.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.11% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 35.1% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.12, the stock is -23.59% and -29.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 8.58% at the moment leaves the stock -26.97% off its SMA200. PHR registered a gain of -25.51% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.57.

The stock witnessed a -40.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.50%, and is -0.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.28% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has around 436 employees, a market worth around $810.23M and $118.40M in sales. and $118.40M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 25.67% and -42.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phreesia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Phreesia Inc. (PHR), with 3.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.70% while institutional investors hold 111.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.27M, and float is at 32.28M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 100.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LLR Walnut, L.P. with over 3.78 million shares valued at $100.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the PHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. with 3.21 million shares valued at $85.62 million to account for 8.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.03 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $53.96 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $40.8 million.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Phreesia Inc. (PHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davidoff Michael J. SEC filings show that Davidoff Michael J. sold 17,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $29.85 per share for a total of $509351.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84387.0 shares.

Phreesia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Nathan Daniel (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 9,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $33.70 per share for $308107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56920.0 shares of the PHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Kallenbach Charles (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 50 shares at an average price of $32.85 for $1643.0. The insider now directly holds 38,461 shares of Phreesia Inc. (PHR).