Positives for CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) as stock gains in recent trading

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) is -50.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $10.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.93% off the consensus price target high of $1.53 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.93% higher than the price target low of $1.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -22.20% and -45.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 9.65% at the moment leaves the stock -73.40% off its SMA200. CTST registered -95.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7100.

The stock witnessed a -45.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.73%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.32% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $65.00M. Distance from 52-week low is 21.16% and -95.41% from its 52-week high.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.18M, and float is at 116.29M with Short Float at 12.53%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.99 million shares valued at $12.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the CTST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 10.14 million shares valued at $9.4 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.04 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $966154.0, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 449100.0 with a market value of $416450.0.