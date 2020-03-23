Positives for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) as stock gains in recent trading

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) is -43.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.27 and a high of $40.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECPG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.11%.

Currently trading at $20.06, the stock is -40.69% and -42.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 18.35% at the moment leaves the stock -42.75% off its SMA200. ECPG registered -28.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.96.

The stock witnessed a -42.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.77%, and is -43.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.26% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $661.58M and $1.40B in sales. and $1.40B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.76 and Fwd P/E is 2.63. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.37% and -50.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encore Capital Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.58 with sales reaching $353.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Top Institutional Holders

252 institutions hold shares in Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG), with 768.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.47% while institutional investors hold 130.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.98M, and float is at 29.60M with Short Float at 20.73%. Institutions hold 127.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.46 million shares valued at $157.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.34% of the ECPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC with 3.83 million shares valued at $135.46 million to account for 12.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are William Blair Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.32 million shares representing 10.69% and valued at over $117.53 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 10.14% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $111.5 million.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -42.50% down over the past 12 months. Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) is 60.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.56% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 21.88.