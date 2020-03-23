Positives for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) as stock gains in recent trading

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is -39.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.88 and a high of $26.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 31.13% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is -23.10% and -31.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 13.22% at the moment leaves the stock -20.37% off its SMA200. TSG registered -10.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.89.

The stock witnessed a -37.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.14%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.33% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) has around 4591 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $2.53B in sales. and $2.53B in sales Current P/E ratio is 72.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.44. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -40.54% from its 52-week high.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Stars Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $356.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in The Stars Group Inc. (TSG), with 16.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.89% while institutional investors hold 28.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 287.84M, and float is at 207.22M with Short Float at 5.01%. Institutions hold 26.64% of the Float.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading -58.45% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.13% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.96.