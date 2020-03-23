Positives for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) as stock gains in recent trading

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is -59.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.50 and a high of $63.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The WH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.95% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.99% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 39.19% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.54, the stock is -42.06% and -52.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 18.30% at the moment leaves the stock -53.45% off its SMA200. WH registered -50.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -51.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.72.

The stock witnessed a -56.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.38%, and is -34.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.69% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $2.05B in sales. and $2.05B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.75 and Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.14% and -59.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $413.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.60% in year-over-year returns.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Top Institutional Holders

537 institutions hold shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 101.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.02M, and float is at 91.82M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 99.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.1 million shares valued at $571.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the WH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.81 million shares valued at $553.26 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 3.49 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $219.4 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $202.53 million.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NELSON RONALD L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NELSON RONALD L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $49.17 per share for a total of $245850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30939.0 shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that NELSON RONALD L (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $49.85 per share for $249250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25939.0 shares of the WH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, NELSON RONALD L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $250000.0. The insider now directly holds 20,939 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH).