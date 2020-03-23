Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) is -54.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $6.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.31% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.31% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -42.19% and -47.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 9.95% at the moment leaves the stock -52.85% off its SMA200. PGNX registered -49.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.91.

The stock witnessed a -55.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.31%, and is -26.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.26% over the week and 13.71% over the month.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $259.86M and $23.10M in sales. and $23.10M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 22.75% and -63.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.40%).

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $7.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.40% in year-over-year returns.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX), with 8.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.84% while institutional investors hold 84.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.01M, and float is at 77.90M with Short Float at 6.97%. Institutions hold 76.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.29 million shares valued at $72.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.50% of the PGNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 8.25 million shares valued at $41.99 million to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.7 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $29.03 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 4.99 million with a market value of $25.4 million.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Velan Capital, L.P., the company’s See Explanation of Responses. SEC filings show that Velan Capital, L.P. bought 72,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $4.99 per share for a total of $359733.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.01 million shares.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that LTE Partners, LLC (See Explanation of Responses) bought a total of 21,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $4.94 per share for $106096.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.95 million shares of the PGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, LTE Partners, LLC (See Explanation of Responses) acquired 43,520 shares at an average price of $4.62 for $201097.0. The insider now directly holds 1,928,520 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX).

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -8.22% down over the past 12 months. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is 32.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.89% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.35.