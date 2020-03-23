PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) And Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Saying Scary Stuff?

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares are -17.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.53% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.98% down YTD and -17.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.01% and -31.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Citigroup recommended the PTCT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 20, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PTCT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.33. The forecasts give the PTC Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $86.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.02% or 12.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -168.60% in the current quarter to -$1.33, down from the -$1.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$5.09, up 28.80% from -$4.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.61 and -$0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 490,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 419,977. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 260,781 and 180,986 in purchases and sales respectively.

Souza Marcio, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 625 shares worth $33700.0 at $53.92 per share on Feb 10. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 PTCT shares valued at $324846.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $32.48 per share. Almstead Neil Gregory (Chief Technical Ops Officer) sold 4,040 shares at $55.00 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $222200.0 while Almstead Neil Gregory, (Chief Technical Ops Officer) sold 50,000 shares on Feb 06 for $2.75 million with each share fetching $55.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.90 with a market cap of $1.06B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XHR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $148.64 million. This represented a 47.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $282.18 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.89 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.26 billion from $3.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $246.57 million, significantly lower than the $254.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$36.49 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 894,839 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,663 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.08M shares after the latest sales, with 2,010.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 111.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.37 million shares worth more than $440.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 18.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $398.17 million and represent 16.35% of shares outstanding.