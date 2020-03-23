Markets

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Vs. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR): Updated Outlook

By Andrew Francis

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares are -43.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.12% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.69% and -45.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Bernstein recommended the RYAAY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the RYAAY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.18. The forecasts give the Ryanair Holdings plc stock a price target range of $108.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $51.69. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.17% or 4.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 466.70% in the current quarter to -$0.87, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.96, up 6.90% from $5.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.46 and $1.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.61 for the next year.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), on the other hand, is trading around $4.99 with a market cap of $21.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.70% with a share float percentage of 3.73B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.44 million shares worth more than $53.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 4.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.17 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

