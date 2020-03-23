SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) turns bullish with gain of 2.89 points

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is -68.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $66.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SKYW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.89% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.03% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 54.02% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.23, the stock is -45.71% and -60.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 16.67% at the moment leaves the stock -64.96% off its SMA200. SKYW registered -61.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.53.

The stock witnessed a -64.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.86%, and is -26.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.36% over the week and 18.48% over the month.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $2.97B in sales. and $2.97B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.06 and Fwd P/E is 2.98. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.21% and -69.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SkyWest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $757.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in SkyWest Inc. (SKYW), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.80% while institutional investors hold 96.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.94M, and float is at 49.04M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 93.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.67 million shares valued at $495.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the SKYW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.78 million shares valued at $373.62 million to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.27 million shares representing 8.46% and valued at over $276.13 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $130.7 million.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SIMMONS ROBERT J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SIMMONS ROBERT J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $25.64 per share for a total of $102552.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60141.0 shares.

SkyWest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that WELCH JAMES L (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $26.50 per share for $26500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43791.0 shares of the SKYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, ALBRECHT W STEVE (Director) acquired 11,787 shares at an average price of $25.54 for $301035.0. The insider now directly holds 60,150 shares of SkyWest Inc. (SKYW).

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -57.55% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -37.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.1% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 842430.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.