Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares are -35.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.90% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.33% and -46.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 22, 2015, Barclays recommended the ADXS stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Barclays had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on August 03, 2016. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ADXS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Advaxis Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.0% or 89.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,250 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

APPEL RONI, a Director at the company, sold 200 shares worth $116.0 at $0.58 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier sold another 2,401 ADXS shares valued at $1321.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $0.55 per share. APPEL RONI (Director) sold 399 shares at $0.67 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $267.0 while APPEL RONI, (Director) bought 3,000 shares on Apr 10 for $11391.0 with each share fetching $3.80.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), on the other hand, is trading around $4.12 with a market cap of $393.21M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 744,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 203,547 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.26M shares after the latest sales, with 49.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.70% with a share float percentage of 75.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.6 million shares worth more than $122.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.93 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.