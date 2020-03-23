Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Alector Inc. (ALEC), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares are 70.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.09% or $1.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +87.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.42% down YTD and 51.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.52% and -1.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Barclays recommended the ALEC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the ALEC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.20. The forecasts give the Alector Inc. stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.39% or -8.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.60% in the current quarter to -$0.36, up from the -$1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.57, up 10.20% from -$4.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.65 and -$0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 125,587 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,324,198. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,921 and 2,288,617 in purchases and sales respectively.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 1,874,203 shares worth $48.73 million at $26.00 per share on Mar 02. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 ALEC shares valued at $229286.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $22.93 per share. King Robert (Chief Development Officer) sold 15,000 shares at $29.56 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $443376.0 while Paul Robert, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,000 shares on Feb 14 for $295390.0 with each share fetching $29.54.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), on the other hand, is trading around $12.10 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.92 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $326.68 million from $150.84 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$63.46 million, significantly lower than the -$51.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$63.54 million.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $162.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.24 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.