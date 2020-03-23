Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares are -0.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.80% or $1.4 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.33% and -14.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Macquarie recommended the GDS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on February 27, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GDS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $410.63. The forecasts give the GDS Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $482.19 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $312.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.33% or 83.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -53.80% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, up 41.00% from -$3.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.77 for the next year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.21 with a market cap of $21.51M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 97.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 188.31k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.30% with a share float percentage of 82.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 473164.0 shares worth more than $842231.0. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 90838.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161691.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.