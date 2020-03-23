Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares are -28.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.90% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.61% down YTD and -29.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.19% and -21.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 05, 2016, DA Davidson recommended the GLDD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on August 08, 2016. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GLDD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.90. The forecasts give the Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stock a price target range of $13.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.59% or 41.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, up 6.10% from $0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 809,412 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,209,418. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500,121 and 203,581 in purchases and sales respectively.

Simonelli David E, a President – Dredging Division at the company, sold 10,502 shares worth $123488.0 at $11.76 per share on Dec 11. The SVP & Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 11,050 GLDD shares valued at $130555.0 on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $11.81 per share. Simonelli David E (President – Dredging Division) sold 16,472 shares at $11.66 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $192021.0 while Levenson Ryan, (Director) bought 53,536 shares on Dec 04 for $570014.0 with each share fetching $10.65.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), on the other hand, is trading around $12.90 with a market cap of $2.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 2.43 million shares worth more than $40.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Guggenheim Capital, LLC held 1.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 1.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.17 million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.